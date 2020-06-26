LeBron James celebrates Liverpool's Premier League title

Liverpool ended a 30-year wait to be crowned English champions thanks to Manchester City's 2-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool became the first Anfield side to claim a league crown since 1990 with seven games remaining in 2019-20.

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City: Pulisic, Willian down 10-man visitors to crown Liverpool

Three-time NBA champion James, who purchased a minority stake in Liverpool in 2011, reacted to the club's success via social media.

James tweeted: "PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LET'S GO @LFC #YNWA."

Liverpool – who have won 28 of their 31 league fixtures in 2019-20 – celebrated yet another piece of silverware after winning the Champions League last season.

It has proven to be a smart piece of business by owners Fenway Sports Group, who took over Liverpool in 2010.

Liverpool principle owner John Henry wrote via Twitter: "This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club.

"It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.

"The world has watched the fierce determination of this club on the field for every single match – the preparation, the resolve and the talent of those who put together perhaps the greatest league performance ever in any country's history.

"This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship -- the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy. LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever.

"It is said, 'We are Liverpool.' You, the supporters are Liverpool in every sense and you continue to drive the club forward -- a historic club making history once again."