LeBron James 'questionable' for Lakers-Nets clash

By Sacha Pisani
LeBron James

Los Angeles, March 10: Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is listed as "questionable" for the team's clash with the Brooklyn Nets.

James could miss Tuesday's NBA game against the Nets at Staples Center in Los Angeles due to a sore groin.

Lakers team-mates Anthony Davis (sore elbow) and Alex Caruso (sore hamstring) are "probable".

James posted 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as the Western Conference-leading Lakers downed neighbours the Los Angeles Clippers 112-103 on Sunday (March 8).

The three-time champion and four-time MVP is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game this season.

Sitting atop the west with a 49-13 record, the Lakers are riding a four-game winning streak.



Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
