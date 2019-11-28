LeBron James reaches 33,000 career points in NBA milestone

James reached the milestone in the Los Angeles Lakers' clash away to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tops the all-time list with 38,387 points, ahead of Karl Malone (36,928) and Kobe Bryant (33,643).

Prior to the game against the Pelicans, Lakers superstar and three-time NBA champion James had been averaging 25.6 points, 11.0 assists and 7.4 rebounds this season.