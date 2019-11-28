LeBron James reaches 33,000 career points in NBA milestone

Los Angeles, November 28: LeBron James became just the fourth player in NBA history to surpass 33,000 career points on Wednesday (November 27).
James reached the milestone in the Los Angeles Lakers' clash away to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tops the all-time list with 38,387 points, ahead of Karl Malone (36,928) and Kobe Bryant (33,643).
Prior to the game against the Pelicans, Lakers superstar and three-time NBA champion James had been averaging 25.6 points, 11.0 assists and 7.4 rebounds this season.
Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for becoming the 4th player in @NBAHistory to surpass 33,000 career points! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/Ad7cAymltM— NBA (@NBA) 28 November 2019