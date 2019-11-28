English
LeBron James reaches 33,000 career points in NBA milestone

By Sacha Pisani
LeBron James

Los Angeles, November 28: LeBron James became just the fourth player in NBA history to surpass 33,000 career points on Wednesday (November 27).

James reached the milestone in the Los Angeles Lakers' clash away to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tops the all-time list with 38,387 points, ahead of Karl Malone (36,928) and Kobe Bryant (33,643).

Prior to the game against the Pelicans, Lakers superstar and three-time NBA champion James had been averaging 25.6 points, 11.0 assists and 7.4 rebounds this season.

Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
