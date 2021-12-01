English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

LeBron set to miss several games after entering NBA's health and safety protocols

By Ben Somerford

Los Angeles, December 1: Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James has entered the league's health and safety protocols after testing positive to COVID-19.

The 36-year-old, who is reportedly asymptomatic, was set to line up for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday (November 30) but was ruled out ahead of tip-off.

James is likely to be out for several games, having already missed 11 of the Lakers' 22 games this season with ankle and abdominal injuries along with a one-game suspension.

The NBA mandates a minimum of 10 days of isolation away from a player's team if they have tested positive to COVID-19, before mandatory cardiac screening and reconditioning to be cleared to return. James confirmed in September that he has been vaccinated from COVID-19.

The Lakers, who are 11-11 across the 2021-22 NBA season, are 4-7 without James in the team this campaign.

James is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from 11 games this season.

Comments

MORE NBA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Star players who missed out on retention
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 6:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 1, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments