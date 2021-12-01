LeBron set to miss several games after entering NBA's health and safety protocols

The 36-year-old, who is reportedly asymptomatic, was set to line up for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday (November 30) but was ruled out ahead of tip-off.

James is likely to be out for several games, having already missed 11 of the Lakers' 22 games this season with ankle and abdominal injuries along with a one-game suspension.

The NBA mandates a minimum of 10 days of isolation away from a player's team if they have tested positive to COVID-19, before mandatory cardiac screening and reconditioning to be cleared to return. James confirmed in September that he has been vaccinated from COVID-19.

The Lakers, who are 11-11 across the 2021-22 NBA season, are 4-7 without James in the team this campaign.

James is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from 11 games this season.

LeBron James is out tonight against Sacramento due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 30, 2021