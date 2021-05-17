PGA Tour: Lee Kyoung-hoon triumphs at Byron Nelson

New York, May 17: Lee Kyoung-hoon claimed his first PGA Tour trophy after winning the weather-hit AT&T Byron Nelson by three strokes, earning him a spot at the upcoming US PGA Championship.
South Korea's Lee weathered a storm on Sunday, fighting through heavy rain and a soaked golf course down the stretch to card a six-under-par 66.
Lee tallied eight birdies – including at the 17th and 18th holes to end the tournament – and two bogeys to celebrate his maiden title, while becoming the third South Korean golfer to win the event after Kang Sung-hoon (2019) and Bae Sang-moon (2013).
The 29-year-old will now feature at the US PGA Championship, which gets underway on May 20 in South Carolina, after finishing 25 under overall, ahead of overnight leader Sam Burns.
A Sunday 66 in the rain.
K.H. Lee goes -25 to capture his first TOUR title.
(presented by @SuperStrokeGolf) pic.twitter.com/TXG4gFl4yn— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 16, 2021
"It's been a long time for me and the conditions were very hard for everybody today, but I tried patiently and kept playing positively," said Lee, who is set to feature at his third major event – having missed the cut at the U.S. Open in 2014 and 2019.
"I have waited a long time for the win so I am very happy, very excited and very thankful for everybody. I still can't believe it but this time, I had more belief and my mind was stronger so it was perfect for me. I can't believe it I am so excited."
Burns, who was eyeing his second PGA Tour title in as many starts, carried a one-shot lead into the deciding day but a two-under-par 70 saw him finish outright second.
Patton Kizzire (63), Daniel Berger (64), Scott Stallings (66) and Charl Schwartzel (68) were tied for third, four strokes behind Lee.
K.O. Lee.
A beauty and a birdie at 17 sends K.H. Lee to 18 with a 3-shot lead. pic.twitter.com/lFnxjOmwR8— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 16, 2021
Former world number one Jordan Spieth's final-round 71 was only enough to secure a share of ninth position at 18 under as he dropped nine places.
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (70) – playing for the first time since becoming the first Japanese man to win a major golf event last month – closed out the tournament 13 strokes adrift of Lee.
Meanwhile, big-hitting American star Bryson DeChambeau – the reigning U.S. Open champion – posted a bogey-free round (69) to move to 10 under, tied for 55th.
