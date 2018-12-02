That’s what’s wrong with boxing! Twitter reacts to controversial Wilder-Fury draw

The two big men combined to put on a spectacle for both the Staples Center crowd and a global audience watching on in their homes, though the judges did their best to spoil it with their confusing scorecards.

Fury was the busier of the two throughout but WBC champion Wilder recorded two knockdowns, the second of them coming in a dramatic 12th round when his rival appeared to be out for the count, only to miraculously rise in time to carry on through to the final bell.

The boxing world was understandably impressed by what they witnessed - and a split-decision draw opens up the possibility of the pair doing it all over again in 2019.

Heavyweight legend Lennox Lewis made the comparison to his first fight with Evander Holyfield back in March 1999 which also ended in the same result, though the former won their rematch 10 months later.

Lewis tweeted: "Just goes to show how hard it is for a Brit to come to America and take someone’s belt even tho that’s what we clearly saw. Big up to @Tyson_Fury who never ceases to amaze me. Hold ur head high!"

He also praised Fury's performance, adding: "I just saw @Tyson_Fury come back from drugs, depression, two years of inactivity and massive weight loss to outbox the WBC Heavyweight champion, who was gifted a draw! In a rematch, I can only imagine that he will be even better prepared."

However, another famous name felt Wilder should have won after he "brought the fight all night". That was the opinion of George Foreman, who also credited Fury for doing a "great job" in what was just his third outing since beating Wladimir Klitschko just over three years ago,

Andre Ward branded the 115-111 scorecard in Wilder's favour as "terrible" but was not completely surprised by the outcome. After all, this is the sport of boxing.

The two-weight world champion posted: "A draw, I understand (even tho I feel Fury won by a 2 or 3 rds). With 2 knockdowns & round here or there for Wilder and you have a draw in some people’s eyes. But 115-111 for Wilder is terrible, just terrible !! That’s what’s wrong with boxing. Fury’s stock went up !!!!!"

Fury appeared to be knocked out cold in the final round before somehow rising in time to continue.

His powers of recovery certainly impressed WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, who compared the Briton to a famous WWE wrestler: "He got knocked out and got up like the Undertaker".

Manny Pacquiao is looking forward to seeing a second chapter in the Wilder-Fury story after watching "two great heavyweights trading shots".

"Respect to Fury for sticking to his game plan and to Wilder for closing the gap with two huge knockdowns! Can’t wait to see the rematch," Pacquaio wrote.

It was not just the boxing world that was enthralled by what happened at the Staples Center, though.

NBA superstar LeBron James - who calls the venue home now as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers - branded the bout the "funniest/craziest thing" he's seen!

The good news for LeBron and the rest of us is that both Fury and Wilder suggested they would be keen for a rematch next year.