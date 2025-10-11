IPL 2026 Auction: Shreyas Iyer to Rishabh Pant - Who were the Top 10 Most Expensive buys in IPL 2025 Mega Auction?

More sports Liverpool Faces Defensive Injury Concerns As Ibrahima Konate Withdraws From France Squad Ibrahima Konate has withdrawn from the France squad due to a thigh injury, raising concerns for Liverpool's defence ahead of their upcoming Premier League match. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

Liverpool faces another defensive challenge as Ibrahima Konate withdraws from France's squad due to a thigh injury. This setback comes just before Liverpool's Premier League match against Manchester United on October 19. Last month, the team lost young defender Giovanni Leoni to an ACL injury during his debut against Southampton in the EFL Cup, leaving limited options in defence.

Konate's injury occurred during Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Chelsea before the international break. Arne Slot had to use Ryan Gravenberch as a temporary centre-back due to this situation. The French Football Federation confirmed that Konate couldn't recover in time for the World Cup qualifier against Iceland, leading to his withdrawal from the squad.

Benjamin Pavard, currently on loan at Marseille, has been called up to replace Konate in the French team. France aims to continue their momentum after a 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan, a match where Konate did not participate. Pavard will join the squad in Reykjavik for their upcoming fixture.

The Reds are now left with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as their only fit senior centre-backs. The absence of Konate adds pressure on Liverpool's defence, especially with Alisson also sidelined until November. Giorgi Mamardashvili made his Premier League debut recently, stepping in as goalkeeper during Liverpool's third consecutive defeat across all competitions.

Konate is now racing against time to recover for Liverpool’s crucial clash with Manchester United at Anfield. The team's defensive depth is being tested with these injuries, impacting their performance and strategy moving forward.