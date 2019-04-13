English

Lomachenko outclasses Crolla with fourth-round KO

By
Vasyl Lomachenko
Vasyl Lomachenko only needed four rounds to defend his belts against Anthony Crolla in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, April 13: Vasyl Lomachenko comprehensively retained his WBA and WBO lightweight titles after brutally knocking out Anthony Crolla in the fourth round.

Lomachenko – regarded as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world – only needed four rounds to defend his belts against Crolla in Los Angeles on Friday.

British boxer Crolla stepped into the ring after IBF champion Richard Commey withdrew from the unification clash due to a hand injury, and the former WBA ruler was outclassed.

Ukrainian and two-time Olympic champion Lomachenko thought he had claimed his 13th professional win late in the third round following a flurry of devastating punches that left Crolla on the cusp of defeat.

Lomachenko (13-1) celebrated – thinking the referee had stopped the fight – but the bout continued as mandatory challenger Crolla met the standing count before the bell sounded.

However, it only delayed the inevitable after Lomachenko stopped Crolla (36-7-3) with a devastating right shot in the fourth at Staples Center.

After dismantling Crolla in the United States, Lomachenko called out WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia.

"I want a fight with Mikey Garcia but we'll see, I don't know," Lomachenko said. "I stay at 135 longer, it's possible. I want to unify all titles."

    Read more about: boxing wba wbo review ibf wbc los angeles
    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10:50 [IST]
