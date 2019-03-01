English

NBA: Lakers guard Ball to miss another week

By Opta
Lakers guard Lonzo Ball
Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has not played since spraining his ankle on January 19

Los Angeles, March 1: Lonzo Ball remains sidelined for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 21-year-old guard will be out for at least one more week, the Lakers announced on Thursday (February 28).

Los Angeles are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns this weekend before hosting the Clippers on Monday (March 4). It will then match up with the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday (March 6).

Ball has not played since spraining his ankle on January 19 and was originally expected to miss four to six weeks. But, he was later diagnosed with a bone bruise, which delayed his return.

Ball is averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season. He is shooting 40.6 per cent from the field and 32.9 per cent from three-point range.

The Lakers entered play on Thursday three games behind the Clippers for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 30-31 record.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
