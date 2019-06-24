English

Lonzo Ball: Trade from Lakers to Pelicans 'good news'

By Opta
Lonzo Ball was sent from the Lakers to the Pelicans earlier this month
Los Angeles, June 24: Lonzo Ball insists his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans is "good news".

The 21-year-old guard was sent from the Lakers to the Pelicans earlier this month - along with Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks - in exchange for Anthony Davis.

"You probably heard the news, it's good news in my opinion," Ball said in a video published on Facebook.

" Melo had a game today, he did good... I got traded, that was good. And yeah, now we're going to be taking the show to New Orleans and turning up out there. So, until next time, ciao!"

Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, struggled with an ankle injury last season and was limited to just 47 games. He averaged 9.9 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 32.9 per cent from three-point range.

The Pelicans underwent a major roster overhaul this month. In addition to the Davis deal, they selected Zion Williamson with the top pick in the 2019 draft.

Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
