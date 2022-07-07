Los Angeles Lakers bring back Bryant on one-year deal

A second-round pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2017 NBA Draft, Bryant was then traded to the Lakers on draft night but only appeared in 15 games with Los Angeles, averaging 1.5 points and 1.1 rebounds.

He was then waived by the Lakers following his rookie year and signed with the Washington Wizards, where he has spent the past four seasons.

His last two years with Washington were marred by injury, however, as he appeared in a combined 37 games due to a torn ACL suffered in January 2021.

Prior to the injury, Bryant was off to an encouraging start to the 2020-21 season, averaging 14.3 points on 64.8-per-cent shooting, along with 6.1 rebounds in starting the first 10 games for Washington.

Bryant, who turns 25 years old on July 31, played well at times in his return last January, averaging 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 27 games.

The Lakers are hopeful after another off-season of training that he will be able to regain his prior form and provide frontcourt depth.