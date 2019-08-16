English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Los Angeles Lakers' Cousins suffers ACL injury - reports

By Opta
DeMarcus Cousins reportedly suffers ACL injury
DeMarcus Cousins reportedly suffers ACL injury

Los Angeles, August 16: Los Angeles Lakers' new recruit DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury, according to reports.

Cousins, who battled through a quad injury during the play-offs with the Golden State Warriors last season - having already overcome a torn Achilles suffered midway through the 2017-18 campaign - signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with the Lakers in July.

However, the Lakers look set to be without their star signing for a time, with The Athletic reporting Cousins ruptured his ACL during a workout in Las Vegas.

Cousins is said to have been training on Monday when he suffered an injury which forced him off the court, and the 29-year-old was set to undergo scans on Thursday (August 15).

After signing with the Lakers, Cousins said previous injury struggles have helped him realise how much he loves the game.

“Everything I've gone through in the past three years it just helped me realise how fast this thing can be taken away from you," Cousins told the Los Angeles Times.

"I love it that much more. I'm grateful for every opportunity. I learned the hard way."

More LOS ANGELES LAKERS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 1:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue