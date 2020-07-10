Luiten leads as European Tour returns in Austria

Golf was halted due to the global crisis, but after the PGA Tour's return last month, the European Tour and Challenge Tour followed suit in Atzenbrugg.

Six-time Tour winner Luiten was fastest out the blocks as he secured a one-stroke advantage at the end of the first day's play.

The Dutchman went round in 65 with a birdie-birdie finish taking him to seven under par after just a single bogey.

"I think a lot of the guys didn't know where we stood really with our game," Luiten said afterwards. "It's good to have a fast start and bring in a good score."

Scottish pair Craig Howie - who went bogey-free - and Marc Warren provided Luiten's closest competition at six under, while a further four players were back on five under.