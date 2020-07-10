English
Luiten leads as European Tour returns in Austria

By Ben Spratt

Atzenbrugg, July 9: The European Tour got back under way amid the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday with the Austrian Open, where Joost Luiten claimed a first-round lead.

Golf was halted due to the global crisis, but after the PGA Tour's return last month, the European Tour and Challenge Tour followed suit in Atzenbrugg.

Six-time Tour winner Luiten was fastest out the blocks as he secured a one-stroke advantage at the end of the first day's play.

The Dutchman went round in 65 with a birdie-birdie finish taking him to seven under par after just a single bogey.

"I think a lot of the guys didn't know where we stood really with our game," Luiten said afterwards. "It's good to have a fast start and bring in a good score."

Scottish pair Craig Howie - who went bogey-free - and Marc Warren provided Luiten's closest competition at six under, while a further four players were back on five under.

Friday, July 10, 2020, 0:50 [IST]
