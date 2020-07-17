Luiten shoots 63 to take two-stroke lead at Euram Bank Open

Luiten, who also briefly led at the Austrian Open last week before finishing in a share of 18th, was in fine shape for most of the day at the spectacular Golf Club Adamstal in the Austrian Alps.

The Dutchman carded an eagle at the par-five third for the second successive day and also recorded three birdies on the front nine.

He looked to be heading for an unblemished round but dropped a shot on the par-three 18th, and despite an otherwise impressive day, Luiten could not hide his frustration with that bogey.

He said: "You never want to finish with a bogey. I missed the green, hit a decent chip and missed a short putt from about eight foot.

"All in all, it was a good day and I don't want to ruin it just because of the bogey on the last. I need to take the positives into the weekend."

Indeed, that has given him a little breathing room at 12 under for the tournament, two clear of Joel Stalter – who had earlier set the clubhouse lead – and Philip Erikson.

Like Luiten, Stalter also got an eagle on the third hole, sinking a remarkable approach from 112 yards and he added a further three birdies, going bogey-free for the round.

None of the leading trio will want to rest on their laurels, however, with five other players on eight under or better.

Scott Fernandez, a further shot back on seven under, might just fancy his chances of getting into contention, particularly after his impressive round.

The Spaniard, who shot one over par on day one, jumped 90 places on the leaderboard thanks to a sensational eight-under round of 62, the lowest score of the day.