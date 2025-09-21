India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online?

More sports Luka Doncic Solidifies Status As One Of The Best Players Globally After EuroBasket, Claims Pelinka Rob Pelinka asserts Luka Doncic's outstanding EuroBasket performance confirms his place among the world's elite basketball players. Doncic averaged 34.7 points per game, showcasing his skills and potential impact on the Lakers' future. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 17:27 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka has expressed admiration for Luka Doncic's outstanding performances at EuroBasket, which he believes have solidified Doncic's status among the world's elite basketball players. Despite Slovenia's quarter-final exit to Germany, Doncic delivered a remarkable display, scoring 39 points, including 22 in the first half. This was his fifth game in the tournament where he exceeded 30 points.

Pelinka emphasized that Doncic's EuroBasket performance highlighted his position as one of the top players globally. "Luka's play in EuroBasket made it clear to the entire basketball world that he's on that incredibly short list of 'best player on the planet' candidates, if not at the top," he stated. The Lakers aim to build their future strategies around Doncic to enhance their championship prospects.

Doncic, who joined the Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks in February, averaged an impressive 34.7 points per game during EuroBasket, leading all players in scoring. Additionally, he averaged 8.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, ranking third-best in these categories. Despite his efforts, Los Angeles was eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first playoff round.

The Lakers are set to begin their preseason against the Phoenix Suns on October 3. Their regular season opener is scheduled at home against the Golden State Warriors on October 22. Pelinka is keen on finding strategic ways to support their championship goals with Doncic as a central figure.

Doncic's exceptional skills and leadership qualities have made him a pivotal asset for the Lakers. His ability to consistently deliver high-scoring games and contribute across various aspects of play underscores his value to the team. As they prepare for upcoming challenges, building around Doncic remains a priority for Los Angeles.

The Lakers' management is optimistic about leveraging Doncic's talents to achieve greater success in future seasons. By focusing on enhancing team dynamics and supporting key players like Doncic, they aim to strengthen their position within the league and pursue championship aspirations effectively.