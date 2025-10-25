AIFF Super Cup 2025: East Bengal vs Dempo Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

‘Don't Know If We'll Come Back': Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Reflect on Their Possibly Last Innings in Australia After Match-Winning Partnership at SCG

More sports Luka Doncic Thrives As Los Angeles Lakers Star, Sets New NBA Records Luka Doncic delivered a stellar performance with 49 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, breaking franchise records and making NBA history. His contributions helped the Los Angeles Lakers secure a significant win. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Luka Doncic showcased his impressive form in the NBA season with a remarkable 49-point performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also contributed 11 rebounds and eight assists, shooting 61% from the field. The Los Angeles Lakers secured a 128-110 victory on Friday. Doncic had previously scored 43 points in their opening game loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Doncic's outstanding start saw him break Jerry West's 56-year franchise record of 81 points over the first two games of a season. His exceptional stats made him the first player in NBA history to begin a season with consecutive games of over 40 points, 10 rebounds, and at least five assists. Additionally, he became only the second player in Lakers' history to achieve 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, five or more assists, and at least five three-pointers in a regular-season game since Kobe Bryant in December 2006.

The Lakers faced elimination by the Timberwolves in last season's playoffs' first round. However, Doncic emphasized that this did not influence his performance. "I just want to forget about last season," said Doncic. "I was trying to move on. I don't really think about that first-round series."

Despite wishing for a win in their first game, Doncic expressed satisfaction with their comeback. "I wish we won the first game, but obviously it's a good comeback," he stated. "I think Minnesota is a great team. We had to do a lot to win today. But myself, I feel great. I want to win every game."

Rui Hachimura contributed significantly with his own performance of scoring 23 points during the victory. He praised Doncic's ability to control the game effortlessly against a formidable opponent like Minnesota. "He [Doncic], of course, dominates the whole game so easily," Hachimura noted. "And it's not some random team we played against. They're a Western Conference finals team. So this is crazy."

The Lakers' strong showing against such competitive teams highlights their potential for success this season as they aim for consistent victories and improved performances throughout upcoming games.