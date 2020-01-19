Maharashtra wins U-17 gold in Kho Kho at the Khelo India Youth Games

While the boys from Maharashtra crushed Gujarat 19-11, the girls defeated Delhi 14-8 in their respective encounters in the finals.

Earlier in the boys’ finals Maharashtra started strong as they clinched 10 points in the first innings. The boys from Gujarat could only manage 5 points during their chase. Overcoming the margin of 5 points, Gujarat added 6 points on the board in the 3rd inning. However, Maharashtra was unstoppable as they added 9 more points on the table at the end of the 4th inning to win the gold.

In the girls’ team final Maharashtra did not face enough challenges from the Delhi girls. While Delhi finished the first innings with 4 points, Maharashtra put 9 Delhi players off the mat during the 2nd innings. In the 3rd innings while Delhi could only secure 4 points, Maharashtra took the lead further by clinching 5 more points.

While in the boys’ category Kerala and Telangana had to settle for Bronze, in the girls’ U-17 Punjab and Gujarat finished at the 3rd spot.

With Sunday’s wins Maharashtra became the ultimate champion in Kho Kho winning 4 gold medals for the state.

Source: Press Release