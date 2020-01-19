English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Maharashtra wins U-17 gold in Kho Kho at the Khelo India Youth Games

By
Maharashtra wins U-17 gold in Kho Kho at the Khelo India Youth Games

Guwahati, Jan 19: Maharashtra displayed their superiority in the U-17 category by winning the gold medals in both boys and girls category in kho kho at the 2020 Khelo India Youth Games here in Guwahati on Sunday.

While the boys from Maharashtra crushed Gujarat 19-11, the girls defeated Delhi 14-8 in their respective encounters in the finals.

Earlier in the boys’ finals Maharashtra started strong as they clinched 10 points in the first innings. The boys from Gujarat could only manage 5 points during their chase. Overcoming the margin of 5 points, Gujarat added 6 points on the board in the 3rd inning. However, Maharashtra was unstoppable as they added 9 more points on the table at the end of the 4th inning to win the gold.

In the girls’ team final Maharashtra did not face enough challenges from the Delhi girls. While Delhi finished the first innings with 4 points, Maharashtra put 9 Delhi players off the mat during the 2nd innings. In the 3rd innings while Delhi could only secure 4 points, Maharashtra took the lead further by clinching 5 more points.

While in the boys’ category Kerala and Telangana had to settle for Bronze, in the girls’ U-17 Punjab and Gujarat finished at the 3rd spot.

With Sunday’s wins Maharashtra became the ultimate champion in Kho Kho winning 4 gold medals for the state.

Source: Press Release

More MAHARASHTRA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: VIL 0 - 1 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: maharashtra sports gujarat delhi
Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 21:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue