More sports Manish Raghav Becomes UBO Middleweight International Champion in Bangkok By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 15:35 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bangkok, Thailand: Indian boxing celebrated a remarkable achievement on Saturday as Manish Raghav, hailing from Bhondsi village in Gurugram, Haryana, secured the coveted Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) Middleweight International Title in Bangkok.

The UBO event attracted elite fighters from seven different countries, making it one of the most competitive international platforms of the season. The highlight of the night was the much-anticipated showdown between Raghav and Thailand's seasoned boxer Tanawat Phonnaku.

Phonnaku, a veteran of 32 professional victories and a former World Champion in 2022, entered the ring as the home favorite with the crowd firmly behind him.

What unfolded was nothing short of a thriller. The fight was packed with intensity from the opening bell, with both boxers testing each other's resilience and strength. Raghav displayed excellent footwork and composure, carefully absorbing Phonnaku's early aggression while waiting for his opportunities. Round after round, the Indian pugilist began to impose his rhythm, mixing sharp combinations with defensive discipline.

By the time the contest reached the fifth round, the momentum had clearly shifted in Raghav's favor. Just seconds into the round, he unleashed a perfectly timed combination that stunned his opponent. A powerful knockout blow followed, bringing the fight to a dramatic conclusion. The referee immediately stopped the bout, declaring Raghav the winner and the new UBO Middleweight International Champion.

The triumph marks a defining milestone in Raghav's career. Defeating such an experienced and decorated opponent on foreign soil not only enhances his reputation on the global stage but also demonstrates the growing strength of Indian boxing internationally.

Back home, the win has sparked celebrations in Bhondsi village, where Raghav's journey began. His success has become a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes, showing that hard work, perseverance, and belief can overcome the toughest of challenges. For Indian boxing, this victory is more than just a title-it is a statement of intent and a step toward greater recognition on the world stage.

Manish Raghav's achievement in Bangkok has etched his name in history and given the nation another reason to be proud of its sporting heroes.