English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson complete gold-silver double in 800m; Mixed 400m relay silver for India

Posted By:
Manjit Singh of India is overjoyed after winning the mens 800m at the Asian Games 2018
Manjit Singh of India is overjoyed after winning the men's 800m at the Asian Games 2018

Jakarta, August 27: It was a double feast for India as Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson claimed the gold and silver medals respectively in the men's 800m event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta on Monday (August 27).

The final was one that will be remembered for years as Manjit blazed through the final quarter of the race from the fifth position to comfortably take the gold in 1:46.15. Jinson saved his best for the last, shifting gears in the final 100m to skip from the fourth spot to the second in 1:46.35. Abubaker Abdalla of Qatar took the bronze medal in 1:46.38, while Abraham Rotich, who led for most part of the race, finished fifth behind Amir Moradi of Iran.

Asian Games special page | Medals tally

It was the third gold for India in athletics and ninth overall after 10 days of competition. Jinson's silver was India's 17th.

Jinson Johnson settled for a silver at the Asian Games 2018
Jinson Johnson settled for a silver at the Asian Games 2018

India saved its best for last, claiming the silver in the inaugural Mixed 4x400m Relay. Fielding Muhammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv (in order), the Indians came in 3:15.71, behind Bahrain, the runaway gold medallists in 3:11.89. Kazakhstan claimed the bronze in 3:19.52.

India and Bahrain went in with the right strategy with their men starting and finishing the run. Kazakhstan and fourth-placed China started with women first-up and handed over the baton to the medal over the last 400m.

This helped India gain a good momentum initially, which was then converted by the rest of the squad. Bahrain overtook India over the second 400m.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), meanwhile, lodged a protest against Bahrain for causing obstruction to Hima Das during the 4x400 mixed relay.

The protest has been admitted by the jury of appeals which will give a ruling at 10am (local time) on Wednesday. "It was clear obstruction and we have lodged a protest. It also caused a minor injury to Hima. It cost us some time. The jury is there to see what happened," AFI President Adille Sumariwala said.

Earlier, Dutee Chand set herself up on course for a second Asian Games medal after qualifying for the women's 200m final but Hima Das suffered a heartbreak as she was disqualified for a false start.

Dutee, who won a silver in women's 100m dash, stormed into the final by winning the semifinal in personal best time of 23:00 seconds, which was faster than her qualification round timing. Dutee was in third position in the beginning but made up in the last 50m stretch to edge out Edidiong Odiong (23.01) and Lingwei Kong (23.32).

Hima, the silver medallist in the women's 400m, lined up for the semifinal heat number two but had to make a premature exit due to a false start.

Dutee was faster than Hima in the qualifying, clocking 23.37, compared to 23.47 of the latter. In the National Inter-State Championships in June, Hima had won the 200m gold in 23.10 ahead of Dutee, who had clocked 23.41.

(With PTI inputs)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 19:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue