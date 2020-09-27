English
Pacquiao's camp confirms 2021 McGregor showdown to raise money for COVID-19 victims

By Sacha Pisani

Las Vegas, September 27: Manny Pacquiao will fight former UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2021 to raise money for victims of coronavirus.

On Friday (September 25), McGregor – who sensationally retired in June – claimed he was set to step into the ring with boxing legend Pacquiao in the Middle East next year.

Pacquiao's camp confirmed the bout on Saturday (September 26), with the 41-year-old's Filipino aide Jayke Joson saying via ESPN: "For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year.

"The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic."

McGregor claims his next fight is against Pacquiao

McGregor – who has not fought since his win over Donald Cerrone in January – lost to unbeaten boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017.

Pacquiao (62-7-2) fought twice last year, winning the WBA (Super) welterweight title by beating Keith Thurman in July 2019.

Sunday, September 27, 2020
