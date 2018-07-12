Manny Pacquiao not scared of Lucas Matthysse's power

Pacquiao returns to the ring in Kuala Lumpur a year after suffering the seventh loss of his career against Jeff Horn, the Australian taking a shock win on points.

The 39-year-old struggled against Horn's aggressive tactics in Brisbane and Matthysse – who has 39 wins from 43 bouts, 36 by knockout – is expected to take a similar approach.

However, Pacquiao is not concerned about the challenge he faces this weekend, with Matthysse having achieved and eighth-round stoppage of Teerachai Sithmorseng last time out.

"When I saw his fight against Teerachai it was a good fight," Pacquiao told a news conference

"I believe we can create good action in the ring so the fans will be happy.

"I don't care if he has 36 knockouts...it's about your talent and skill inside the ring. Let's see on Sunday who will be the best."

Many have suggested defeat could bring about the end of the Filipino's illustrious career, but that is not something Matthysse will allow to affect his preparation.

"He's a great champion but he hasn't faced the 'great machine'," he said.

"If he decides to retire, that's his decision. I'm here to defend my title."

