Manu Bhaker donates Rs 1 lakh for fight against coronavirus

By Pti

New Delhi, March 30: Teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker on Monday (March 30) donated Rs 1 lakh to the Haryana government to help the state combat the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

The 18-year-old, who is a Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics champion, belongs to Jhajjar district in the state.

"This is the time when only lives of people matter to the country and to save them we need to do whatever we can. I am donating Rs 1 lakh to the Haryana Corona Cases fund from my savings," Bhaker tweeted in Hindi.

The Youth olympics gold-medallist also urged everyone to contribute to fight the coronavirus crisis.

"I hope all of you will also donate and help the country during this time," she said.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 700,000 people worldwide while causing close to 34,000 deaths. In India, the number of cases has surpassed the 1,000-mark with 27 people succumbing to the disease.

Bhaker is the latest entrant in the growing list of sports personalities making contributions.

Last week, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh while former cricketer Suresh Raina made the biggest contribution of Rs 52 lakh.

Shuttler P V Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia, sprinter Hima Das and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly have also come forward to provide financial aid to fight the pandemic.

Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 10:59 [IST]
