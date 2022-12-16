Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida Wants To Be Part Of ONE Championship US Debut

"Buchecha" boasts a perfect 4-0 record inside the Circle, with each of his wins coming inside the opening round.

The 17-time BJJ World Champion is due a high-stakes bout on his return to competition, and ONE's historic U.S. debut would be a fitting platform.

ONE Fight Night 10 is slated to take place at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on 6 May, headlined by an epic ONE Flyweight World Title trilogy bout between divisional king Demetrious Johnson and former champion Adriano Moraes.

It promises to be a big night for ONE and combat sports fans everywhere - and Almeida is keen to get involved.

"I am very happy with this news. Fighting in this event would be amazing. ONE's first time in the U.S., and I've lived in the U.S. for 12 years. So it would be very special," he said.

"I have many fans in Brazil and in the United States, and I have gained some fans in Asia as well. It would certainly be very special for me and for my career to have my first MMA fight in the United States."

Almeida was last seen in the Circle in August at ONE Fight Night 1, where he submitted former World Title challenger Kirill Grishenko with relative ease.

ONE's U.S. debut comes nine months after his latest victory, and the dates may line up perfectly for the Brazilian submission ace.

"I think the ideal scenario for my comeback would be in May or June," Almeida said.

"From May onwards would be perfect for me. About the opponent, it is very difficult to say because the division is very busy. In the last few cards, a lot of heavyweights fought. Some guys retired, like Brandon Vera, so I have no idea who my next opponent could be. But I'll be prepared."

As for the main event, Johnson and Moraes are tied 1-1 in their epic series, and their rubber match will finally determine who is the best flyweight on the planet.

Johnson is the clubhouse leader, having flipped the script entirely by stopping Moraes with a flying knee - the same technique the Brazilian used to close the show in their first meeting.

Almeida is backing his American Top Team teammate to make the right adjustments and reclaim the World Title on 6 May.

"I'm going to support Adriano Moraes. I'm sure that Adriano will arrive better than ever for this fight. He learned a lot in that last defeat, so I have faith that this time, he'll come out with the win and will take back the belt," he said.

Source: Media Release