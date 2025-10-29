More sports Maresca Anticipates Delap's Impact On Joao Pedro Amid Scoring Challenges For Chelsea Enzo Maresca highlights the significance of Liam Delap's return for Chelsea as Joao Pedro faces scoring challenges. The manager aims to ease pressure on Pedro ahead of the EFL Cup match against Wolves. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 5:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Enzo Maresca has highlighted the unique qualities of Joao Pedro, noting that he differs from top strikers like Lewandowski and Haaland. As Chelsea anticipates Liam Delap's return, they aim to improve their performance after a 2-1 defeat by Sunderland. Delap's comeback is expected to alleviate some pressure on Joao Pedro, who has struggled to score in recent matches.

Chelsea's recent challenges in front of goal have been exacerbated by injuries. Liam Delap has been sidelined for ten games due to a hamstring injury sustained against Fulham in August. Additionally, Cole Palmer remains out with a groin injury and is not expected back until December. These absences have contributed to Chelsea's scoring difficulties.

Joao Pedro began his Chelsea career with promise, scoring twice and assisting three times in his first four league appearances. However, he has failed to find the net in his last seven Premier League games. Maresca acknowledges that Joao Pedro is not a traditional number nine who will consistently score 20 goals per season.

Maresca emphasised the importance of physical fitness for players like Joao Pedro, especially in the demanding Premier League environment. "For sure the physical part is important. When you are not 100% it's difficult to compete, especially in this league," Maresca stated regarding Joao Pedro's recent dip in form.

The statistics highlight Joao Pedro's struggle compared to elite strikers. He has scored two goals in nine league matches, while Haaland and Mbappe have each netted 11 times over similar periods. His shot conversion rate of 18.18% also pales compared to Haaland's impressive 29.73%.

Maresca stressed the need for collective effort among Chelsea's forwards to achieve success across competitions. "Absolutely, yes," he said about sharing the scoring load among players. The team aims for multiple players contributing six to ten goals each, as seen last season when they secured Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League victories.

Chelsea hopes that Delap's gradual reintegration into the squad will boost their attacking options and help them regain form against Wolves in their upcoming EFL Cup match.