Mary Kom conferred with Padma Vibhushan, Sindhu gets Padma Bhushan

The names were announced by the Central Government on the eve of the Republic Day (January 26).

The 36-year-old Mary Kom, also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics while also being crowned as world champion six times in an illustrious career.

The 24-year-old Sindhu is a silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is also the only Indian world champion in badminton.

Sindhu has also won four other World Championships medals -- 2 silver and 2 bronze -- besides the gold she won last year.

The other six sportspersons were named for Padma Shri. They are former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan, current Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, former Indian men's hockey player M P Ganesh, shooter Jitu Rai, former Indian women's football team captain Bembem Oinam and archer Tarundeep Rai.