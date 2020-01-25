English
Mary Kom conferred with Padma Vibhushan, Sindhu gets Padma Bhushan

By
MC Mary Kom and PV Sindhu honoured

New Delhi, January 25: M C Mary Kom will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, while world champion shuttler P V Sindhu will be bestowed with the Padma Bhushan among eight sportspersons named for the prestigious honours on Saturday (January 25).

The names were announced by the Central Government on the eve of the Republic Day (January 26).

The 36-year-old Mary Kom, also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics while also being crowned as world champion six times in an illustrious career.

The 24-year-old Sindhu is a silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is also the only Indian world champion in badminton.

Sindhu has also won four other World Championships medals -- 2 silver and 2 bronze -- besides the gold she won last year.

The other six sportspersons were named for Padma Shri. They are former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan, current Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, former Indian men's hockey player M P Ganesh, shooter Jitu Rai, former Indian women's football team captain Bembem Oinam and archer Tarundeep Rai.

Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 22:53 [IST]
