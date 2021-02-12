Mary Kom, Manish Kaushik to return to the ring as Olympic-bound Indian boxers gear up for Boxam meet

Six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Manish Kaushik (63kg) will return to the ring for the first time after the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Jordan in March last year. Mary Kom recovered from dengue while Manish Kaushik freshly rehabilitated from an injury and are all geared to pack a flurry of punches once again.

The World Championship silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg), who had won gold in the recently-concluded Cologn World Cup, along with Hussam Uddin Mohammed (57 kg), Vikas Krishan Yadav (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Sumit Sangwan (81 kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Satish Kumar (+91 kg) are the other India men boxers who will be fighting for the title in their respective weight category. It will also be the first tournament for the Asian Games gold medallist Vikas since returning from a pro boxing stint in the US.

Youngster Jasmine, who has been highly impressive in the ongoing national camp, will be accompanying the boxers to Spain for her maiden senior tour and will fight in the 57kg women's category alongside Asian Championship bronze medallist Manisha Moun. While Simranjit Kaur (60kg), who clinched gold at the Cologn World Cup in December, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) are the other Indian women boxer to participate at the Boxam meet from scheduled from March 1 to 7.

While the Olympic-bound boxers battle it out at the Boxam meet, the country's 12 (7 men and 5 women) other pugilists will present a challenge at the sport's one of the oldest and prestigious tournaments, 72nd Strandja International Boxing Tournament scheduled from February 21-28.

In the men's category, Deepak (52 Kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57 Kg) will lead the charge alongside Naveen Boora (69 Kg), Ankit Khatana (75 Kg), Sachin Kumar (81 Kg), Naveen Kumar (91 Kg) and Manjeet Sandhu (+91 Kg) will be seen in action.

The women's team will be represented by Jyoti (51 Kg), Sakhsi (57 Kg), Shashi Chopra (60 Kg), Lalita (69 Kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75 Kg).

The boxers who are currently in the national camp are undergoing final preparations ahead of these crucial preparatory matches.

Source: Media Release