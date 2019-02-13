Mascot of IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 unveiled

Important guests
However, the most important guests of the event were the 490 children from a diverse range of local and international schools across Doha, who took part in a series of sports related activities to celebrate the launch of Falah.
Team Qatar's 400M runner Mariam Farid and a group of Aspire Academy's promising athletes joined the kids in the fun.
Inspiring activities
On National Sports Day, an annual public holiday in Qatar, the children participated in different inspiring and educational sports activities, co-ordinated by the IAAF and implemented though the Qatar Athletics Federation and Tsukuba University, who are part of the Tokyo 2020 legacy programme, Sports For Tomorrow.
The University of Tsukunba has cooperated with the IAAF in inspiring young children through sport in this joint programme which started in Rio in 2016 and will conclude in Tokyo in 2020.
Ready for Worlds
The competition will be held from September 27 to October 6 at Khalifa International Stadium.
Doha will be welcoming 2.000 athletes from 213 countries along with approximately 10,000 international guests from around the world.
The third biggest sporting event in the world will be broadcasted to more than 200 countries.
Athletics exhibition
Building on the exciting reveal of Falah, the LOC has confirmed that the world's greatest athletics collection -- the IAAF Heritage World Athletics Championships Exhibition, 1983 to 2019 is coming to Doha from April 18.
The exhibition is poised to give school children and fans alike from the local community a unique chance to see the values of Falah come to life through an unrivalled collection of athletics memorabilia, showcasing the sports greatest ever figures including Sprint kings Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis and Usain Bolt.