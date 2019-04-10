English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Spieth feels 'great' about his game despite recent results

By
Jordan Spieth
While the three-time major champion may be confident entering play Thursday, he's been up and down in recent tournaments.

Augusta, April 10: Jordan Spieth should not be entering the Masters under the radar.

The 25-year-old has had plenty of success at Augusta National, even early in his career. He became the second-youngest person to win the Masters in 2015 and has had a total of four top-three finishes in five starts at Augusta, including that victory.

But, he said Tuesday he feels like he’s under the radar. He's also okay with that.

In fact, Spieth couldn't feel better about his game.

“I feel great about the state of my game right now,” he said, as reported by Golfweek.com.

“I feel like my recent results aren’t a tell of where my game is actually at, and I feel I’ve made a lot of strides in the last couple days in the tee‑to‑green game, really just off the tee, my long game, which has been the only separation from being able to win golf tournaments over the last month or so.”​

While the three-time major champion may be confident entering play Thursday, he's been up and down in tournaments leading up to golf's first elite championship.

Spieth has missed the cut twice and played in the last group, which features the leaders, on Sunday.

“I feel like I’ve had a career’s worth of golf just at five events,” Spieth said.

This week, he will be looking to win a major for the first time since 2017, when he took home the Open Championship.

“ seeing the longevity of the career and how you do go through up-and-down and everybody does," Spieth said.

"And it’s how quickly can you climb out of the lows and how high can you go for the highs, and that’s the goal.”​

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: TOT 1 - 0 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue