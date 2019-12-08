English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jones holds off Oosthuizen to claim second Australian Open crown

By Sacha Pisani
Matt Jones

Sydney, December 8: Matt Jones denied a fast-finishing Louis Oosthuizen to secure his second Australian Open title in Sydney on Sunday (December 8).

Jones became a dual winner of the tournament after holding on for a one-stroke victory following his final-round 69 at The Australian Golf Club.

Winner of the Australian Open in 2015, Australian golfer Jones entered the final day with a three-shot advantage.

But 2010 Open Championship winner Oosthuizen (66) threatened to spoil the party when he eagled the 72nd hole and cut Jones' lead to just one stroke.

Jones, however, managed to save par on the par-five 18th to claim the Stonehaven Cup at 15 under.

He joins an elite group, including Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Peter Thomson, Greg Norman and Jordan Spieth, as the only players to have won the title twice.

Amateur Takumi Kanaya (71) and Aaron Pike (69) finished tied for third at nine under, while Paul Casey (72), Greg Chalmers (67), Denzel Ieremia (71), Cameron Tringale (73) and Chun-An Yu (67) were a shot further back.

More GOLF News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 5 - 2 MLL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue