Matt Kuchar pulls four clear in Mexico

By Opta
Matt Kuchar at the Mayakoba Golf Classic
Playa del Carmen, November 11: Matt Kuchar is on track for his first PGA Tour win in more than four years after opening up a four-stroke lead at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

The American continued his impressive showing in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, with a six-under 65 in the third round on Saturday (November 10).

Kuchar opened the tournament with back-to-back 64s and remained in control after holing seven birdies and a bogey in the third round.

He moved into 20 under to be well-placed for a first PGA Tour success since the 2014 RBC Heritage, which was his seventh victory.

South Korean Whee Kim (66) is outright second, while Richy Werenski (67) and Danny Lee (67) are tied for third at 15 under.

Aaron Wise moved into 14 under after producing the day's best round – an eight-under 63.

He is in a tie for fifth alongside J.J. Spaun (65) and the in-form Cameron Champ (69).

Champ won the Sanderson Farms Championship last month before finishing tied for 28th at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Rickie Fowler, last year's runner-up, is back at 10 under after only managing a two-under 69 in the third round.

    Read more about: pga tour golf rickie fowler
    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 6:50 [IST]
