English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Schwab hits the front at Made in Denmark

By
Matthias Schwab
The Austrian shot a bogey-free five-under 66 on a wet, cold and windy day to hit the front at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Matthias Schwab withstood inclement conditions to move into a one-shot lead at the halfway mark in the Made in Denmark on Friday.

The Austrian shot a bogey-free five-under 66 on a wet, cold and windy day to hit the front at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Schwab held a three-shot advantage on eight under at the end of his round, but Alejandro Canizares and Romain Langasque were breathing down his neck on seven under going into the weekend.

Frenchman Langasque also shot a 66 when the rain relented but with winds still high, while Spaniard Canizares signed for a two-under 69.

Schwab made three birdies on the front nine and two after the turn to give himself a great opportunity to claim a maiden European Tour win.

He said: "I'm feeling good. I'm happy about how the day went.

"I'm a little bit happy that it's over too because, especially early, it was very difficult and not much fun to be out there with rain and wind and very cold but, in the end, it turned out to be a good day for me. It was just one shot at a time.

"I think I usually play pretty okay on courses that are tough, I guess that suits me and I guess I'm a good wind player too. I really just want to do my own thing and see what comes out."

Robert MacIntyre, Bernd Wiesberger and Alvaro Quiros are three shots adrift of Schwab on five under.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue