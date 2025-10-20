Max Verstappen Vows To Keep Fighting For F1 Title After US Grand Prix Victory

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch PAK vs SA 2nd Test in India, UK and Other Countries?

Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 13:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Max Verstappen expressed his determination to continue fighting for the drivers' championship after a commanding win at the United States Grand Prix. His victory in Austin reduced the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to 40 points, with Lando Norris now within reach. Verstappen, starting from pole, led throughout the race, marking his 17th such achievement in a Grand Prix and third this season.

This season, Verstappen has achieved dominant wins in Emilia-Romagna and Azerbaijan. Only in 2021 and 2023 did he manage more such victories in different Grands Prix within a single year. Despite trailing McLaren's duo with five races remaining, Verstappen remains optimistic about securing a fifth consecutive drivers' title. "Yeah for sure, the chance is there," he stated. "We just need to try and deliver these weekends until the end."

Verstappen acknowledged that he did not expect the race to be so comfortable despite his impressive record in the United States, where he has now won seven times. "Yeah, it was an unbelievable weekend for us," Verstappen added. He noted that while the pace between him and Lando Norris was close throughout the race, he managed to create a gap during the first stint.

The Red Bull driver highlighted how crucial it was to manage tyre wear effectively during both stints of the race. "It wasn't easy also to manage the tyres on both of the stints," he said. However, they maintained their lead till the end. Sunday's victory marked Verstappen's 68th Formula One win and his fifth of this season.

Verstappen has now claimed three wins out of the last four races, matching his total victories from the previous 18 races combined. His triumph in Austin also earned him his 122nd podium finish in Formula One, equalling Sebastian Vettel's third-best record in F1 history.

Despite facing challenges from McLaren's drivers, Verstappen remains hopeful about his championship prospects. He emphasised that maintaining focus and delivering strong performances in upcoming races is crucial for Red Bull's success.

The Dutchman's performance at Austin showcased his skill and determination as he continues to chase another title. With several races left this season, Verstappen is poised to make every effort count as he aims for another championship victory.