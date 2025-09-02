More sports Max Verstappen Acknowledges He May Never Win Another Formula One Title Max Verstappen reflects on his successful career in Formula One, admitting he may never win another title. Currently third in the standings, he considers future options in motorsport. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

Max Verstappen has acknowledged the possibility that he might not secure another Formula One world championship. Despite his recent triumph in 2024, where he fended off Lando Norris to clinch his fourth consecutive title with Red Bull, Verstappen's prospects for 2025 appear dim. Currently, he trails in the drivers' standings, sitting third and 104 points behind leader Oscar Piastri, with nine races left.

Reflecting on his career, Verstappen shared with ESPN, "I think this has already been more than I could have ever dreamed of, you know, back in the day. So, of course, I'm very happy and proud of what I have achieved so far, and you never know, maybe you will not win a championship again. That's something that can happen, but it's not really on my mind."

The Dutch driver has consistently expressed interest in exploring other motorsport avenues despite his decade-long success in F1. In 2023, he set a record for the most wins in a single season by securing victory in 19 races. The previous year saw him achieve 15 wins, placing him second on that list.

Verstappen's future remains uncertain amid speculation about a potential move to Mercedes that did not materialise. He is open to exploring roles beyond driving. "I have a lot of plans and things around racing," Verstappen mentioned. "But that doesn't necessarily always need my involvement 100%, I think, in the future."

The 27-year-old also holds the record for most consecutive race wins during a season. In 2023, he stood atop the podium ten times consecutively between the Miami and Italian Grands Prix. This dominance underscores his remarkable talent and consistency.

Exploring Managerial Roles

Verstappen is considering managerial roles within motorsport teams after his driving career ends. He stated his interest in seeing other drivers compete under his management: "I would like to drive a little bit more [after F1], but I also actually don't mind the more like the manager side of things." His openness to new roles reflects his evolving perspective on life beyond racing.

The Dutchman acknowledges that age may eventually affect his performance: "You know, for myself, how fast you are as well because at one point you will get slower with age and then maybe it's better to put the young guys in...because you don't want to also look like an idiot!" His realistic outlook highlights a willingness to adapt as circumstances change.