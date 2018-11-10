English

Kuchar leads in Playa del Carmen, but Champ lurks

By Opta
Matt Kuchar
Matt Kuchar played exceptionally well on the front nine, with five straight birdies at one point.

Mexico City, November 10: Matt Kuchar carded a seven-under 64 to claim the second-round lead at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.

However, all the buzz surrounded rookie sensation Cameron Champ.

Kuchar, who had a share of the lead on the opening day, and is looking for his first worldwide win since 2015, played exceptionally well on the front nine, with five straight birdies at one point. He then staved off potential disaster on the 12th hole when he hit his tee shot into the trees, but he knocked home a 35-foot putt to salvage bogey. He has a 14-under 128 through two rounds.

"Yesterday was kind of a bogey-free day and just easy, and everything else today was about the same," Kuchar told PGATour.com. "I just had that one challenging hole."

But Champ, who is seeking his second victory in three weeks, was even better on Friday, firing a nine-under 62 despite bogeying the final hole.

He is only two shots behind Kuchar. Coming off his first PGA Tour victory two weeks ago in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi, Champ conceded the course doesn't fit his long-hitting style, but he was pleased to have good control Friday.

"It's not a bomber's course," he said. "Just to be able to place my ball right in the fairways and on the greens and make the putts when I needed is great."

There's a logjam of golfers right behind Champ, with seven players tied for third, four strokes off the lead at 11-under, and four more golfers at 10-under.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 10, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
