Mayakoba Golf Classic to start on November 15 after heavy rain

After initially delaying the start of play on Thursday (November 14), the PGA Tour later announced round one would begin on Friday (November 15).

"Due to wet course conditions and the likelihood of further storms, the start to R1 of @MayakobaGolf has been postponed until 7 a.m. Friday," it said, via Twitter.

Rain is again expected on Friday before the weather is forecast to begin clearing on the weekend.

American Jason Dufner withdrew from the tournament before the opening round and was replaced by Rob Oppenheim.

