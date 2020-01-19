Mayweather v McGregor II – Floyd suggests 2020 rematch

McGregor needed just 40 seconds to stop Donald Cerrone via a brutal TKO at UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Making his long-awaited comeback after a 15-month absence since his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor quickly disposed over Cerrone as he reminded the world of his skills in the octagon.

After McGregor's exploits, legendary fighter Mayweather teased a second blockbuster bout via social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jan 18, 2020 at 10:19pm PST

Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round when the UFC superstar made his professional boxing debut in August 2017.

In an Instagram post, Mayweather uploaded a picture titled "Mayweather McGregor 2, 2020".

The unbeaten Mayweather retired for the third time after that bout almost three years ago, but announced last November that the 42-year-old would resume his career yet again in 2020 for a "spectacular event".