McGregor-Poirier bout not booked – UFC president White

Las Vegas, November 11: UFC president Dana White said the proposed rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is not yet official, with the Irish star still to sign his agreement.
McGregor and Poirier are set to go head-to-head inside the Octagon on January 23 - the former beat the American fighter via a first-round TKO at UFC 178 in 2014.
Late last month, White said the McGregor-Poirier was done, however, the UFC boss backtracked amid reports on Tuesday (November 10).
"It's not true that the fight is booked. Dustin is signed, but Conor hasn't received or signed his bout agreement," White told ESPN.
McGregor-Poirier 'done' but Khabib keeping title, Adesanya facing Blachowicz
"We sent the bout agreement to Conor today, but nothing is done yet. Jan. 23 on Fight Island if everything goes according to plans.
"There are a ton of if's right now. I have to see where the world is in the next couple of months."
View this post on Instagram
The first time I came face to face with Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. Las Vegas Nevada, August 2014. I was only beginning to blow up and this was a big one! I rocked renowned Dublin Tailor Louis Copeland on the day. Midnight blue pinstripe. I paired the outfit with me grandas burgundy shoes, which I done an amazing job polishing on my Aer Lingus flight over. Zoom in, have a whiff. This same day I also signed a new contract with the UFC, under Lorenzo Fertitta. Lorenzo brought me into his office, myself and my manager Audie Attar, and placed a contract down in front of me with numbers I’d never seen before in my life! I looked over at Audie like, “you won’t be needed on this one mate” 😂 We both knew but play it cool we are still in the office hahaha! Wild! The first of our dealings together on some of the largest purse contracts in the history of combat fighting. Incredible! The moment was captured on one of the episodes of my 6 part series, which I had done for RTE. A real turning point in my career, both financially and professionally. The episode was titled “The Suite Life” as I was rocking around the Red Rock casino in absolute shock and awe. Trying to grasp what the fuck was actually going on Hahahaha! What a wild ride this has been. I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again. I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel. I am also really excited about aiding Dustins charity “The Good Fight Foundation”, which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown. I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout. Excellent stuff! See you guys soon.
A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on
McGregor announced his decision to retire in June, having returned to the UFC in January after a 15-month absence and knocked out Donald Cerrone at welterweight in just 40 seconds.
Former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor has not fought since - the Irish star had been planning to fight three times in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic scuppered that strategy.
"I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again," McGregor said in a lengthy Instagram post. "I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel.
"I am also really excited about aiding Dustins charity 'The Good Fight Foundation', which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown.
McGregor accepts UFC offer to fight Poirier in January
"I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout. Excellent stuff! See you guys soon."
McGregor - who previously faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. - is set to return to the boxing ring and face eight-division world champion Pacquiao, whose camp has said he will donate his earnings from the fight to victims of the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines.
Talks are ongoing and no date or venue has been set, though McGregor claimed it would take place in the Middle East.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.