McGregor-Poirier bout not booked – UFC president White

McGregor and Poirier are set to go head-to-head inside the Octagon on January 23 - the former beat the American fighter via a first-round TKO at UFC 178 in 2014.

Late last month, White said the McGregor-Poirier was done, however, the UFC boss backtracked amid reports on Tuesday (November 10).

"It's not true that the fight is booked. Dustin is signed, but Conor hasn't received or signed his bout agreement," White told ESPN.

"We sent the bout agreement to Conor today, but nothing is done yet. Jan. 23 on Fight Island if everything goes according to plans.

"There are a ton of if's right now. I have to see where the world is in the next couple of months."

McGregor announced his decision to retire in June, having returned to the UFC in January after a 15-month absence and knocked out Donald Cerrone at welterweight in just 40 seconds.

Former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor has not fought since - the Irish star had been planning to fight three times in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic scuppered that strategy.

"I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again," McGregor said in a lengthy Instagram post. "I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel.

"I am also really excited about aiding Dustins charity 'The Good Fight Foundation', which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown.

"I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout. Excellent stuff! See you guys soon."

McGregor - who previously faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. - is set to return to the boxing ring and face eight-division world champion Pacquiao, whose camp has said he will donate his earnings from the fight to victims of the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines.

Talks are ongoing and no date or venue has been set, though McGregor claimed it would take place in the Middle East.