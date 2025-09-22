McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella Supports Oscar Piastri Following Azerbaijan Grand Prix Error

Ballon d'Or 2025: Who are the 30 Nominees for Men's Award? Who are the Favourites to Win?

Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Oscar Piastri's recent experience at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a learning curve, according to McLaren's team principal Andrea Stella. Piastri stalled his car at the start and then collided with a wall on the first lap while attempting an overtake. This incident ended his streak of 34 consecutive points finishes. Meanwhile, Lando Norris, his teammate, managed to close the gap in the drivers' championship by finishing seventh.

Stella compared Piastri's situation to that of legendary drivers like Michael Schumacher, who also faced setbacks during their careers. "I have worked with multi-champion drivers, and in a season - every season, even the most dominant - even by one of the best drivers in the history of Formula 1, like Michael Schumacher, I have seen events like this," said Stella. He emphasised that such experiences are common among champions and should not be a cause for concern.

Piastri's weekend was challenging as he also hit a wall during qualifying. However, Stella believes these difficulties will ultimately benefit the Australian driver. He noted that events where things don't go as planned offer valuable lessons. "Events in which the most you take away [from the weekend] is the learning, because things become, for some reasons difficult, and as soon as you misjudge the grip available, you get highly punished," Stella explained.

Despite not scoring points in Baku, Piastri is already processing what he learned from the race. Stella praised Piastri's ability to quickly absorb lessons and improve. "And I've already had a chat with Oscar and his mind is already fully functional, processing," Stella shared. He added that Piastri is eager to apply these lessons in future races.

Stella highlighted Piastri's rapid learning ability as one of his strongest traits. This quality has contributed significantly to his success across various racing categories. The team principal remains confident that Piastri will bounce back stronger from this setback.

The focus now shifts to upcoming races where McLaren hopes to see improved performances from both drivers. With lessons learned from Baku, Piastri aims to demonstrate resilience and skill in future competitions.