Mercury Coach Nate Tibbetts Urges Team To Focus On One Game At A Time In WNBA Finals

Phoenix Mercury's head coach, Nate Tibbetts, acknowledges the daunting challenge his team faces in the WNBA Finals. They trail 3-0 against the Las Vegas Aces after a narrow 90-88 loss in Game 3, decided by A'ja Wilson's last-second jumper. Despite the odds, Tibbetts urges his players to focus on each game individually.

The WNBA Finals have adopted a best-of-seven format for the first time this year. Historically, no team has ever overcome a 2-0 deficit in the previous five-game format to win the championship. Similarly, in NBA history, no team has claimed victory after losing the first three games of a best-of-seven series.

Tibbetts is aware of the immense task ahead as they prepare for Game 4 at home on Friday. He remains hopeful that his players will not concede easily. "We're not into moral victories," Tibbetts stated post-Game 3. "This is a game that we wanted to get, that we needed to get."

The Mercury's coach is realistic about their situation but remains optimistic about their fighting spirit. "I don't know how many teams have come down from 0-3. Not many, right? So I'm not going to sugarcoat that," he admitted. The team must tackle each game one step at a time.

Tibbetts emphasises the team's resilience and competitive nature. "This group has been a group that has continued to compete at a high level," he said. Playing in front of their fans adds motivation and pride, driving them to keep battling despite the odds.

The Mercury are determined to maintain their competitive edge and continue fighting with pride in front of their supporters. Although history is not on their side, they remain committed to giving their best effort in every remaining game.