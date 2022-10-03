Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro signs four-year, $130million contract extension

The Heat announced the deal, but per club policy terms were not disclosed. According to reports, the contract – which begins with the 2023-24 season – includes $120million in guaranteed money and could be worth as much as $130million with incentives.

"Tyler is an impact multi-faceted player and we are excited to have him signed for the next five years," Heat president Pat Riley said.

"His improvement every year since we drafted him has led to this day. We believe he will continue to get better."

Miami selected Herro with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after he spent one season at the University of Kentucky.

He averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 2019-20 to earn second-team All-Rookie honours.

Herro then put up 15.1 points, 5.0 boards and 3.4 assists per game in 2020-21 before having a career year last season.

Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists en route to being the runaway selection as the league’s top sixth man.

He received 96 first-place votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters after 1162 of his team-leading 1367 points came as a reserve.