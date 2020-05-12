Mike Tyson declares 'I'm back' during ferocious training session

Los Angeles, May 12: Mike Tyson declared "I'm back" as he cut an ominous figure during an intense training session.
The heavyweight boxing legend raised eyebrows when he recently revealed his plans for a return to the ring at the age of 53.
Former world champion Tyson is open to exhibition fights for charity 15 years after he retired.
Evander Holyfield, 57, said he would be up for a trilogy bout with Tyson, who looked in great shape as he showed he can still very much pack a punch in an Instagram clip posted on Monday (May 11).
View this post on Instagram
Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter. @smartcups #SmartCups #baddestmanontheplanet #stillthebaddestmanontheplanet @tysonranchofficial @coppergel #tysonranch SmartCups.com
A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on May 11, 2020 at 10:14am PDT