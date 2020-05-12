English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mike Tyson declares 'I'm back' during ferocious training session

By Peter Thompson
Mike Tyson

Los Angeles, May 12: Mike Tyson declared "I'm back" as he cut an ominous figure during an intense training session.

The heavyweight boxing legend raised eyebrows when he recently revealed his plans for a return to the ring at the age of 53.

Former world champion Tyson is open to exhibition fights for charity 15 years after he retired.

Evander Holyfield, 57, said he would be up for a trilogy bout with Tyson, who looked in great shape as he showed he can still very much pack a punch in an Instagram clip posted on Monday (May 11).

View this post on Instagram

Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter. @smartcups #SmartCups #baddestmanontheplanet #stillthebaddestmanontheplanet @tysonranchofficial @coppergel #tysonranch SmartCups.com

A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on May 11, 2020 at 10:14am PDT

More MIKE TYSON News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: mike tyson boxing boxer coronavirus
Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue