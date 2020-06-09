Mike Tyson takes a knee to support Black Lives Matter movement

The two-time world heavyweight boxing champion, 53, adopted the symbolic protest gesture – made prominent by NFL star Colin Kaepernick in 2016 – as he posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram.

Monday's image, which had no accompanying caption, had racked up more than 300,000 likes on Instagram and over 10,000 likes on Twitter within 45 minutes of being shared.

Protests have swept the United States and beyond in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, with current WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua speaking at an event in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Tyson's post was quickly followed up by one from George Foreman, who wrote: "Only believe, All things are possible if we only Believe. I shall not be moved."

Only believe, All things are possible if we only Believe. I shall not be moved pic.twitter.com/qSFiSXdmpS — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) June 8, 2020