English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mike Tyson takes a knee to support Black Lives Matter movement

By Stats Perform News
Mike Tyson - cropped

London, June 9: Mike Tyson has shown his solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement by taking a knee in a social media post.

The two-time world heavyweight boxing champion, 53, adopted the symbolic protest gesture – made prominent by NFL star Colin Kaepernick in 2016 – as he posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram.

Monday's image, which had no accompanying caption, had racked up more than 300,000 likes on Instagram and over 10,000 likes on Twitter within 45 minutes of being shared.

Protests have swept the United States and beyond in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, with current WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua speaking at an event in the United Kingdom on Saturday.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Tyson's post was quickly followed up by one from George Foreman, who wrote: "Only believe, All things are possible if we only Believe. I shall not be moved."

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing mike tyson protest
Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue