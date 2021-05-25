Milkha Singh continues recovery in hospital, reported 'clinically stable'

The 91-year-old was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Fortis hospital in Mohali.

He had tested positive for the virus last Wednesday.

COVID-19: Milkha Singh hospitalised, condition stable

"Mr Milkha Singh is clinically stable with decreasing oxygen requirement. He was diagnosed with "COVID pneumonia" on Monday after his admission, the hospital update read.

Earlier Milkha's golfer son Jeev had said that the decision to hospitalise him was a precautionary measure.

"Though his parameters seemed alright, we thought it is safer to have him admitted where he would be under supervision of senior doctors," Jeev had told PTI news agency.

Just wanted to thank everyone for the outpouring of good wishes that have poured in for my dad. He is in great spirits and receiving wonderful care and I am sure he will be the Flying Sikh he has always been very soon.

Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/XDaPHdiHNq — Jeev Milkha Singh (@JeevMilkhaSingh) May 20, 2021

Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from house helps who had tested positive for the virus.

"Only I returned positive on Wednesday and I'm surprised," Milkha had said.

None of the other family members, including Milkha's wife Nirmal Kaur, a former India volleyball captain, returned a positive test.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

He had also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.