Milkha Singh continues recovery in hospital, reported 'clinically stable'

By

Bengaluru, May 25: Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh is reported to be 'clinically stable' with decreasing oxygen requirement as he fights 'COVID pneumonia', the hospital where he is being treated said.

The 91-year-old was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Fortis hospital in Mohali.

He had tested positive for the virus last Wednesday.

COVID-19: Milkha Singh hospitalised, condition stable

"Mr Milkha Singh is clinically stable with decreasing oxygen requirement. He was diagnosed with "COVID pneumonia" on Monday after his admission, the hospital update read.

Earlier Milkha's golfer son Jeev had said that the decision to hospitalise him was a precautionary measure.

"Though his parameters seemed alright, we thought it is safer to have him admitted where he would be under supervision of senior doctors," Jeev had told PTI news agency.

Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from house helps who had tested positive for the virus.

"Only I returned positive on Wednesday and I'm surprised," Milkha had said.

None of the other family members, including Milkha's wife Nirmal Kaur, a former India volleyball captain, returned a positive test.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

He had also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 23:27 [IST]
