Mirabai Chanu reveals her fashion loving side, glitters after gold medal effort at Commonwealth Games 2022

It was a worthy addition to the silver medal she won at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

So, currently Chanu is enjoying her free time after winning the gold at Birmingham and what she is doing there?

You will hardly know that Mirabai Chanu is fashionable like other girls. The example we got to see during his Gold Medal match at the CWG 2022.

Mirabai Chanu applied nail polishes similar to the team's official kit all the time. This was also seen during the Tokyo Olympics and it continued in Birmingham.

The colour of Mirabai's official kit was Sky Blue and on that day she had applied a nail polish of the same color.

Not only that, Mirabai in her hair wears a tricolour Hairband that resembles India’s tricolour national flag.

Along with it, Mirabai always wears earrings with an Olympic ring in her ears so that she is always inspired to give her 100 per cent performance in her game.

If a player has so much passion for the game, then the success graph of the athlete will also see a 100 percent upward moving every day — there are no two opinions.

Mirabai Chanu blends performance and fashion to great extent and gives us a lesson too.

(Info by Amit Shah)