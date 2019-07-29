English
Morikawa clinches maiden PGA Tour win at Barracuda Championship

Collin Morikawa
Making just his sixth professional start, Collin Morikawa claimed the Barracuda Championship.

Nevada, July 29: Collin Morikawa broke through for his maiden PGA Tour win in just his sixth professional start, claiming the Barracuda Championship on Sunday.

Morikawa, 22, earned a three-point win in Reno, Nevada, after a brilliant final round that saw him hole seven birdies in the modified stableford format.

The American was making just his sixth PGA Tour start as a professional and he secured victory with 47 points, ahead of Troy Merritt (44), John Chin (40) and Robert Streb (40).

Morikawa made two birdies on the front nine before a stunning finish, producing four more on his final five holes, including a 29-foot putt on the 17th.

He came into the tournament on the back of two top-five finishes, while his worst result since his professional debut in June was a tied for 36th at the Travelers Championship.

Monday, July 29, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
