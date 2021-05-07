Muhammad Ali promoter Bob Arum stands in solidarity with India as country fights against Covid-19

Arum, CEO and Founder of world's leading professional boxing promotional company Top Rank which has promoted some of the world's greatest pro boxers, has come out strongly in support of India and wished for the country's recovery from the pandemic.

"Top Rank and I, on behalf of the entire boxing world, want the people of India to know that our prayers are with you as you battle the scourge of COVID-19," said Arum, who has also promoted professional boxers including Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Manny Pacquiao and Tyson Fury.

The 89-year-old veteran pro boxing promoter also applauded LZ promotions and its CEO Parm Goraya for initiating India's first professional structure-led pro boxing along with upcoming historic World Boxing Council's (WBC) India Championship.

"We support the good work done by Parm Goraya from LZ Promotions and the WBC India Championship. However, now is the time to unite in the fight against COVID-19," he added.

"On behalf of Indian pro boxing I would like to thank Mr Bob Arum for extending his support. With new variants of the virus affecting heavily during the second wave, it's time we stand together as a community and fight against the virus. I wish and pray for everyone's good health and request all to take precautions and follow Government rules," LZ Promotions CEO Parm Goraya said.

Earlier last week, the WBC India Championship, which was scheduled to take place on May 1 at Great Khali Academy in Jalandhar as part of LZ Promotions India Unleashed Fight Night-the country's maiden professional USA boxing event, was postponed due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Source: BFI Release