Murray and Campos share Puerto Rico Open lead

Murray produced the round of the day with a seven-under-par 65 at the PGA Tour event in Rio Grande on Saturday (February 27).

The American – searching for his first Tour victory since the 2017 Barbasol Championship – was flawless on the front nine with five birdies.

Murray finished with eight birdies in total and just one bogey to be level alongside Puerto Rican golfer Campos.

Campos used a third-round 67 to join Murray atop the leaderboard following a rain-hit day.

Australia's Cameron Percy (67) and South African Branden Grace (68) are tied for third and a stroke behind the duo heading into Sunday's final round.