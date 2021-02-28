Murray and Campos share Puerto Rico Open lead

Rio Grande, February 28: Grayson Murray and local hope Rafael Campos share a one-stroke lead after the third round at the Puerto Rico Open.
Murray produced the round of the day with a seven-under-par 65 at the PGA Tour event in Rio Grande on Saturday (February 27).
The American – searching for his first Tour victory since the 2017 Barbasol Championship – was flawless on the front nine with five birdies.
Murray finished with eight birdies in total and just one bogey to be level alongside Puerto Rican golfer Campos.
Campos used a third-round 67 to join Murray atop the leaderboard following a rain-hit day.
Australia's Cameron Percy (67) and South African Branden Grace (68) are tied for third and a stroke behind the duo heading into Sunday's final round.
