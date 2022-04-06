Musumeci vs. Imanari, Buchecha vs. Reug Reug added To ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic card

First up, in a submission grappling contest, Mikey Musumeci, who signed with the promotion recently, will be making his ONE Championship debut against Japanese veteran Masakazu "Ashikan-Judan" Imanari.

Musumeci is an IBJJF World Champion at both roosterweight and light featherweight. He carries a 58-5 career record and earned his black belt at 18 years old. The 25-year-old New Jersey native is mentored by UFC star Gilbert Burns and Jonatas Gurgel.

Meanwhile, Imanari has a 3-3 record inside the Circle and a 38-19-2 career mixed martial arts mark. All his victories at ONE are early finishes, including his triumph over "Pretty Boy" Kwon Won Il at ONE: Call to Greatness back in 2019.

In the second announced bout, Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida will encounter "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane in a heavyweight MMA battle.

The American Top Team and Evolve MMA representative has a 2-0 record in The Home of Martial Arts, defeating both compatriot Anderson "Braddock" Silva and "Mighty Warrior" Kang Ji Won via first-round submission.

The 17-time IBJJF and ADCC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion would like to score another victory and inch closer to a world title opportunity. But that's easier said than done because his opponent at the Singapore Indoor Stadium has solid knockout power.

Aside from his willingness to bounce back after a defeat to Kirill Grishenko, Kane scored first-round knockouts against both Alain Ngalani and Patrick Schmid.

The Senegalese competitor has a 3-1 MMA record, and a victory over "Buchecha" will put him back on the ONE heavyweight map. These are just two bouts for what promises to be another stacked card of intense combat sports action.

Teenage sensation Smilla "The Hurricane" Sundell will face Filipino-American Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

As the event's name reveals, Regian "The Immortal" Eersel will defend the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship against Arian "Game Over" Sadikovic.

A victory over the German will give Eersel his fourth successful title defense since winning the crown against Nieky "The Natural" Holzken at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON back in May 2019.

Source: Media Release