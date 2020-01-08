English
Quintana primed for 2020 Tour de France after wildcard

By Russell Greaves
Nairo Quintana

London, January 8: Nairo Quintana is in line to compete in this year's Tour de France after Arkea-Samsic were given a wildcard spot.

The Colombian is a two-time runner-up at the Tour, most recently in 2015, and has won both the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana.

Quintana moved to the France-based Arkea-Samsic team from Movistar ahead of the new season, having spent eight years with his previous employers.

The 29-year-old's new team includes Frenchman Warren Barguil, who won the mountain classification at the 2017 Tour, and three-time points classification runner-up Andre Greipel.

This year's edition begins in Nice on June 27, concluding with the processional final stage in Paris on July 19, with Team INEOS' Egan Bernal out to defend his title.

Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 0:50 [IST]
