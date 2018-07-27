Nairobi to host IAAF U-20 World Championships in 2020

Finland's Tampere had hosted the IAAF's biennial event this year where India's 400M runner Himas Das hogged the limelight by becoming the first from her country to win a gold medal at this level.

Nairobi's candidacy was formally endorsed by the IAAF Council Meeting held in Argentina's capital city of Buenos Aires.

Nairobi to host World U20 Championships in 2020.

Nairobi had proved its hosting credentials with outstanding final edition of the IAAF U-18 World Championships last year.

Crowds of up to 60,000 attended the U-18 Championships at Nairobi's Moi International Sports Centre, creating an exciting atmosphere for the young athletes who had gathered from around the globe, and those attending the 2020 event can expect the same experience.

During a recent visit to the IAAF headquarters in Monaco, the Principal Secretary for Sports in Kenya, Ambassador Kirimi Kaberia, noted that 42 per cent of Kenya's population was under 15 (only 17 percent over 50) and sport was a vital component in the country's development.

"Athletics is a very important part of our life. Everyone loves athletics in Kenya. You saw it during the World U-18 and you'll see it again in 2020," he said.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe noted the Kenyan Government's strong support for the Nairobi bid and said it would be an ideal host for the championships.

"The U-20 Championships showcases the future of our sport so Kenya, with a young and enthusiastic population and such a rich history in athletics, is a perfect fit for us," Coe said.

"We hope that awarding these championships will further encourage the development of athletics in Kenya and all over Africa, which is such a vibrant part of our international federation."

Athletics Kenya President Lt Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei shared Coe's views.

"The Executive Committee of AK, athletes and entire athletics fraternity are very excited to receive the good news from the IAAF that Kenya has been selected to host the WU20 in 2020. It is indeed a great honour to us all, particularly the great athletes who have significantly contributed to the development of world athletics over the years. All are welcomed back to Kenya, the home of heroes."

Source: IAAF